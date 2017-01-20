-
Singer-songwriter Nandi Rose Plunkett describes the life behind her mood ring pop tunes
-
Guitarist Phil Collen talks endurance, rock, and returning love to the fans on the new live film
-
The man behind the band discuss the sounds that influenced "The Commandments According to SCAC"
-
Singer & guitarist Martin Rehof offers insights to the danish pop punk sound
-
The tunes that informed the musical DNA of new album "Future Politics"
-
From London to Jerusalem, the singer songwriter on his courageous new album
-
Front man Trey Powell discusses the tunes in his DNA, and the songs and artists that informed debut EP ”Sunset Park"
Be Social with Us